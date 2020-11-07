Netanyahu delays congratulating Biden

Opposition Chairman MK Yair Lapid rebuked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, and Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi for maintaining silence hours after American media outlets announced Joe Biden the willer of the presidential election.

"The fact that Netanyahu, Gantz, and Ashkenazi have not yet congratulated the president-elect of the United States is shameful cowardice that harms the interests of the State of Israel.

"If the President of France, the German Chancellor, and the British Prime Minister can do it, so can you," Lapid tweeted.

Officials explain that Netanyahu is waiting for an official announcement. However, critics note that there will be no such announcement for a long time, and in the past Netanyahu did congratulate presidents-elect at an earlier stage, like Trump in 2016. It is believed that Netanyahu is stalling due to the controversy regarding the voter fraud claims.

U.S. President Donald Trump maintains that votes were illegally received and observers barred from performing their legal function, writing on Facebook: "Tens of thousands of votes were illegally received after 8 P.M. on Tuesday, Election Day, totally and easily changing the results in Pennsylvania and certain other razor thin states. As a separate matter, hundreds of thousands of Votes were illegally not allowed to be OBSERVED.

"This would ALSO change the Election result in numerous States, including Pennsylvania, which everyone thought was easily won on Election Night, only to see a massive lead disappear, without anyone being allowed to OBSERVE, for long intervals of time, what the happened. Bad things took place during those hours where LEGAL TRANSPARENCY was viciously & crudely not allowed. Tractors blocked doors & windows were covered with thick cardboard so that observers could not see into the count rooms. BAD THINGS HAPPENED INSIDE. BIG CHANGES TOOK PLACE!"