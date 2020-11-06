Biden plans speech as he edges closer to White House

As of 1:00 p.m. Friday afternoon, Biden leads Pennsylvania by 12,390 votes.

Joe Biden leads in the state of Pennsylvania by 12,390 votes, having secured 3,307,724 votes in the battleground state.

President Donald Trump has 3,295,334 votes as of 1:00 p.m. ET Friday, with 96% of the votes having been counted.

Biden has a 253 to 214 lead in the state-by-state Electoral College vote that determines the winner, according to Edison Research.

Winning Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes would put Biden over the 270 he needs to secure the presidency.

The former Vice President was also leading by 1,561 votes in Georgia, with 99% of the votes having been counted.

Biden is expected to address the nation on Friday evening, according to a person familiar with his plans.

Officials told The Washington Post earlier on Friday that Biden, who holds narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona, may declare victory.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)