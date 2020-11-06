Secret Service reportedly increasing its protection of Joe Biden as former VP appears poised to claim victory Friday.

The US Secret Service is bolstering protection for former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of a possible victory speech Friday, The Washington Post has reported.

Additional Secret Service agents are being deployed to Wilmington, Delaware Friday to increase security around the former Vice President, the report claims, citing two people familiar with the plans.

Biden, who currently holds narrow leads in Nevada and Arizona, may declare victory as early as Friday, officials told The Washington Post.

The sources said Biden may make a speech at a Wilmington convention center on Friday, claiming victory.

Democratic Party officials have informed the Secret Service they intend to continue using the convention center for the former Vice President.

Catherine Milhoan, a spokeswoman for the Secret Service, refused to comment on the report.

News outlets have declared Biden the winner in states totaling 253 electoral votes – not including Arizona or Nevada, where Biden currently holds narrow leads.

Biden is also closing the gap in Georgia, where Trump’s lead has been cut to under 1,800 votes.

If Biden wins Nevada and Arizona, or Georgia, Trump will have no path to the 270 electoral votes needed to win reelection.