Danny Danon: We need to be grateful to Trump & get used to Biden

Former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, told Galei Tzahal this morning that "Israel needs to be grateful to President Trump, and now, to get used to the fact that Biden's going to be taking over."

According to Danon, "Things will get harder for us on several significant issues. Biden wants to renew the Iranian nuclear agreement, for instance. And in the international arena, we're going to have to explain ourselves in a lot of areas, whereas before, our stance was simply accepted."

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a statement regarding the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that we believe by the time the count is finished, we will be the winner,” said Biden.

“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies,” he stressed. “We are campaigning as Democrats but I will govern as an American.”

He promised, “I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me.”

He said that “every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America’s fought too many battles to ever let that happen. We the people will not be silenced.”

“I’m confident we’ll emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It’ll be a victory for the American people, for democracy, for America. There will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, as Biden spoke, CNN projected that he would win the state of Michigan, giving him 253 electoral votes.

