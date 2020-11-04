Biden: Every vote must be counted

Biden: I’m not here to declare that we won, but we believe by the time the count is finished, we will be the winner.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday gave a statement regarding the 2020 presidential election.

“I’m not here to declare that we won, but I am here to report that we believe by the time the count is finished, we will be the winner,” said Biden.

“To make progress, we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies. We are not enemies,” he stressed. “We are campaigning as Democrats but I will govern as an American.”

He promised, “I will work as hard for those who didn’t vote for me as I will for those who did vote for me.”

He said that “every vote must be counted. No one’s going to take our democracy away from us. Not now, not ever. America’s fought too many battles to ever let that happen. We the people will not be silenced.”

“I’m confident we’ll emerge victorious, but this will not be my victory alone or our victory alone. It’ll be a victory for the American people, for democracy, for America. There will be no blue states and red states when we win. Just the United States of America.”

Meanwhile, as Biden spoke, CNN projected that he would win the state of Michigan, giving him 253 electoral votes.

A candidate who secures 270 electoral votes wins the presidency.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said on a call with reporters, “We are declaring victory in Pennsylvania."

This followed the campaign's announcement that it had filed a motion to end ballot counting in Pennsylvania, citing alleged illegal activities corrupting the counting process.

Trump currently leads Biden by 6.3% in the Keystone state. However, there are many ballots which have yet to be counted.

Earlier, the Trump campaign demanded a halt to the counting of votes in Michigan.

"President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Stepien said.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.

"President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."