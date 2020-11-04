Trump campaign demands Wisconsin recount, halt to Michigan count

CNN calls Wisconsin for Biden as Trump campaign demands recount, demands halt in Michigan pending 'meaningful access' to counting locations.

The Trump campaign is requesting a recount in Wisconsin, citing report of irregularities "which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results."

CNN later called the battleground state of Wisconsin for Joe Biden.

In addition, the Trump campaign demanded a halt to the counting of votes in Michigan.

"President Trump's campaign has not been provided with meaningful access to numerous counting locations to observe the opening of ballots and the counting process, as guaranteed by Michigan law," Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien said.

"We have filed suit today in the Michigan Court of Claims to halt counting until meaningful access has been granted. We also demand to review those ballots which were opened and counted while we did not have meaningful access.

"President Trump is committed to ensuring that all legal votes are counted in Michigan and everywhere else."

Earlier, Trump suggested in a series of Tweets that election fraud was underway.

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"

The Tweet was later flagged by Twitter for allegedly containing "disputed" and potentially "misleading" content.

Trump later tweeted, "They are finding Biden votes all over the place — in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan. So bad for our Country!"

Trump added in another Tweet, "They are working hard to make up 500,000 vote advantage in Pennsylvania disappear — ASAP. Likewise, Michigan and others!" This Tweet was likewise flagged by Twitter.