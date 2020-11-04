Trump: My lead started to 'magically disappear'

'Very strange.' Trump suggests election fraud. In the meantime, Biden's campaign manager says Biden 'on track' to be president.

Trump tweeted Wednesday evening that he had been leading in many key states before "they started to magically disappear."

"Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"

In the meantime, Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign manager for former Vice President Joe Biden, predicted that Biden would win the presidential election after he took last-minute leads in Michigan and Wisconsin.

Dillon said that Biden is "on track" to win today and "will be the next president of the United States."

Earlier Wednesday, Trump claimed that he won the election outright, and vowed to "ensure the integrity" of the vote from "fraud".

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We we’re getting ready to win this election, and frankly we did win this election.”

An hour before his address, Trump called the election a “big win”, tweeting: “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!”

Trump also touted his lead in the vote count in Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, criticizing media outlets for their coverage of the election results.

The president vowed he would appeal to the US Supreme Court to block the counting of invalid late votes.