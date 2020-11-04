Watch Live: Donald Trump addresses election results

After predicting 'big win', President Trump responds to election results in White House address.

President Donald Trump spoke out Wednesday morning in a televised address from the White House, responding to the results from Tuesday’s presidential election.

An hour before his address, Trump called the election a “big win”, tweeting: “I will be making a statement tonight. A big WIN!”

Earlier overnight, former Vice President Joe Biden made a brief appearance in front of supporters in Wilmington, Delaware, expressing optimism as the ballot count continues across the country.

"We believe we're on track to win this election. We knew because of the unprecedented early vote, mail-in vote, it could take a while and we will have to be patient."

"I'm optimistic about this outcome," Biden said, thanking his voters.

"We're feeling good about where we are."