The Obama administration and the Muslim Brotherhood

Remember when Obama said that Erdogan was his BFF and when Huma Abedin was Clinton's advisor?

The Muslim Brotherhood's leaders banning from France and its designation as a dangerous organization casts a dark shadow on the Obama Administration. Obama declared that he developed "bonds of trust" with Turkey’s Erdogan whom he described as one of his “BFFs” and with whom he reportedly “spent more time on speaking on the phone than with any other ally” . It is good to remember that both Erdogan and Huma Abedin (an assistant of Hilary Clinton while she was Obama's Secretary of State) had links with the Muslim Bortherhood.

The French Senate banned Muslim Brotherhood leaders from France as a result of the the increase in Islamist attacks . On July 26, 2020 the Levant news reported "After a long eight-month investigation process, including interviewing over 60 experts on the penetration of Islamism in French society, the French Senate has produced a 244-page... report...for the first time in the West, a very important body of the State has deemed the Muslim Brotherhood (MB) a dangerous organisation, whose leaders should be banned from French territory. ...The Muslim Brotherhood controls 147 mosques in France, so about 10% of all the mosques in the country..."

On January 19, 2012 Josh Rogin wrote in Foreign Policy “For years, the Washington foreign policy community has wondered about President Barack Obama‘s world leader best-buddies — the international figures he’s become close to personally as he sets out to rule the free world.

Well, in an interview with Time‘s Fareed Zakaria, Obama named his international BFFs and the surprising list includes: German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan, South Korean President Lee Myung-bak, and British Prime Minister David Cameron…”

On January 23, 2012 Jonathan Tobin wrote in Commentary Magazine “…I think the most distressing aspect of Diehl’s defense of Turkey as a reliable American ally is the fact that he says its leader has become one of the few foreign leaders with whom Barack Obama has a strong relationship. Obama has, according to the Post, spent more time speaking on the phone with Erdogan than any other ally. Indeed, in a cover story interview with Time Magazine, Obama told a fawning Fareed Zakaria that Erdoğan was someone with whom he had become friends and forged “bonds of trust.” It speaks volumes about the deplorable state of American foreign policy that Erdogan is someone with whom Obama is most comfortable…Under the tutelage of Obama’s buddy, Turkish democracy is in a free fall with journalists and opponents of the ruling party being jailed…”

On May 21, 2013 Joseph Klein wrote in Frontpage Magazine “…Erdogan’s idea of democracy is an electoral system that he can manipulate in order to remain in power. His Islamist party has moved inexorably to replace the secular republic established by Mustafa Kemal Ataturk with an Islamic state. Erdogan’s jails have housed more journalists than any other country in the world, including Iran and Russia…”

The repression of of the media in Turkey was necessary to implement the Moslem Brotherhood's Renaissance Project, a program designed to implement the radical Islamization of Turkish society. The Muslim Brotherhood’s Renaissance Project failed in Egypt but is being implemented in Turkey. Mathew Vadum wrote in Frontpagemag.com that “A fugitive Muslim Brotherhood leader and Clinton operative has been arrested by Egyptian authorities in an ongoing roundup of seditious Islamist militants. The arrest of Gehad el-Haddad for inciting violence is a sobering reminder not just of how close Hillary Clinton’s network is to the brutal Muslim Brotherhood, the Left’s favorite Islamofascist cell, but also of the extent to which Islamist enemies of the United States have infiltrated the American political establishment.

And it is yet another vindication for Congresswoman Michele Bachmann (R-Minn.) who has been viciously attacked by left-wingers and leaders of her own party for having the courage to sound the alarm about radical Islam’s penetration of the U.S. government...

“It was only a matter of time before Gehad el-Haddad was arrested,” said Eric Trager who was characterized by the Washington Free Beacon as an Egypt expert.

“Many of the other Muslim Brotherhood spokesmen have been apprehended, and in addition to decapitating the organization, the military-backed government has been specifically targeting the Brotherhood’s media wing, including by shutting down its TV stations at the time of Morsi’s ouster on July 3.”

“It has also gone after those connected to Morsi’s presidential office, and Gehad’s father is Morsi adviser and Muslim Brotherhood Guidance Office member Essam el-Haddad,” said Trager, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

As the Washington Free Beacon reports, Gehad el-Haddad’s tenure at the Clinton Foundation “overlapped with his official work for the Muslim Brotherhood, which began in Cairo in February 2011 when he assumed control of the Renaissance Project, a Brotherhood-backed economic recovery program.”

Although the Renaissance Project has been described as a long-term economic recovery program, Egyptian media say it is actually a program designed to implement the radical Islamization of Egyptian society.

“Renaissance is far more than the electoral program of President Mohamed Morsi or the Brotherhood’s political wing, the Freedom and Justice Party,” the Egypt Independent reported last year. “It is a 25-year project to reform state, business and civil society, rooted in the Brotherhood’s Islamic values but conditioned by the experiences of the project’s founders in the modern economy.”

“You can’t come up with concrete solutions unless you have a compass to tell you what’s right or wrong,” Haddad told the Egypt Independent. “For us, that compass is Islam. We believe its mission is to change people’s lives.”

.On December 3, 2019 Seth Frantzman wrote in The Hill "A leaked, 700-page intelligence report from Iran now provides shocking evidence of how political and religious Shi'ite and Sunni groups actually work together against common enemies. The Iranian intelligence reports, published by The Intercept and The New York Times on Nov. 18, reveal a meeting between Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the Muslim Brotherhood. “The Quds Force represents the world’s most powerful Shia-dominated nation, while the Muslim Brotherhood is a stateless but influential political and religious force in the Sunni Muslim world,” noted The Intercept.

... regional powers in the Middle East are not as Manichaean as some want them to be...Turkey and Qatar are allies, and both work with Iran against Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the Persian Gulf. Turkey works with Hamas because Turkey's ruling party, the AKP, and Hamas both view the Muslim Brotherhood positively. Iran also funds Hamas in Gaza...

The leaked document showing that the Brotherhood considered working with the IRGC reveals that not everything in the Middle East can be put into a simple binary..."

Obama had a “special relationship” with Erdogan whom he requested to convey a message to Iran’s supreme leader in 2010 as the top item in his foreign policy. On June 7, 2012 David Ignatius wrote in the Washington Post “…Obama and Erdogan continued their courtship despite a sharp deterioration in Turkey’s relations with Israel after the Gaza war and despite U.S. worries in early 2010 that Ankara was becoming too friendly with Iran…An example of the Obama-Erdogan channel was their meeting in March at the Asian summit in Seoul. The top item was Obama’s request that Erdogan convey a message to Iran’s supreme leader about U.S. interest in a nuclear agreement…”

Egypt: Obama’s Collusion with the Muslim Brotherhood against Mubarak.

On June 3, 2015 Bill Gertz reported in the Washington Times "President Obama and his administration continue to support the global Islamist militant group known as the Muslim Brotherhood. A White House strategy document regards the group as a moderate alternative to more violent Islamist groups like al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The policy of backing the Muslim Brotherhood is outlined in a secret directive called Presidential Study Directive-11, or PSD-11. The directive was produced in 2011 and outlines administration support for political reform in the Middle East and North Africa, according to officials familiar with the classified study...

The directive outlines why the administration has chosen the Muslim Brotherhood, which last year was labeled a terrorist organization by the governments of Saudi Arabia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates as a key vehicle of U.S. backing for so-called political reform in the Middle East..."

In 2011 Obama supported the Muslim Brotherhood and betrayed Egyptian President and ally Hosni Mubarak. On January 31, 2011 Douglas Hamilton wrote in Reuters “Israel shocked by Obama's "betrayal" of Mubarak: If Egypt’s President Hosni Mubarak is toppled, Israel will lose one of its very few friends in a hostile neighborhood and President Barack Obama will bear a large share of the blame, Israeli pundits said on Monday…

Political commentators expressed shock at how the United States as well as its major European allies appeared to be ready to dump a staunch strategic ally of three decades…

One comment by Aviad Pohoryles in the daily Maariv was entitled “A Bullet in the Back from Uncle Sam.” It accused Obama and his Secretary of State Hillary Clinton of pursuing a naive, smug, and insular diplomacy heedless of the risks. Who is advising them, he asked, “to fuel the mob raging in the streets of Egypt and to demand the head of the person who five minutes ago was the bold ally of the president ... an almost lone voice of sanity in a Middle East?”

…Obama on Sunday called for an “orderly transition” to democracy in Egypt, stopping short of calling on Mubarak to step down, but signaling that his days may be numbered. [nN30161335]

…Writing in Haaretz, Ari Shavit said Obama had betrayed “a moderate Egyptian president who remained loyal to the United States, promoted stability and encouraged moderation...”

Who was advising them? The Muslim Brotherhood, of course.

Ezequiel Doiny is author of "Obama's assault on Jerusalem's Western Wall