Antifa mob attacks Rudy Giuliani at 'Jews for Trump' event

Far-left activists hurl eggs at former NYC mayor during 'Jews for Trump' event in Manhattan.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani was attacked by a mob of Antifa members during a pro-Trump rally in Manhattan on Sunday.

Members of the far-left Antifa movement gathered at the corner of 5th Avenue and 59th Street to protest the “Jews for Trump” caravan passing through Manhattan.

Video from the event shows Antifa protesters hurling epithets at the caravan, with some of the mob directing their vitriol at the former mayor.

“F*** you, Rudy,” one man screamed.

Antifa protesters hurled eggs at the caravan, including Giuliani’s vehicle, while one person was filmed ripping off a pro-police “Back the Blue” flag from one of the vehicles in the caravan.

Far-left demonstrators were also filmed attacking Trump supporters in Times Square. Anti-Trump demonstrators splashed paint on vehicles from the caravan, while fistfights broke out between the two sides.

Some one thousand vehicles organized by the “Jews for Trump” movement set out from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park, and Manhattan Sunday, driving through the city for a rally in Marine Park.

Attacks on the convoy were reported in both Manhattan and Brooklyn, with anti-Trump rioters hurling eggs and rocks at the convoy in Brooklyn.

In one incident, a woman sprayed pepper spray on a Jewish family driving with the convoy.