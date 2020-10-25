Jews For Trump convoy attacked on its way through New York

Around a thousand vehicles made their way through NY, with many attacked by eggs, rocks, and pepper spray.

A convoy of vehicles organized by #JewsForTrump came under attack on Sunday as it drove into Manhattan, Yeshiva World News reports.

The convoy, which comprised around a thousand vehicles, set out from Monsey, Flatbush, Boro Park, and Manhattan, on its way to Marine Park on the outskirts of Flatbush, in order to take part in a rally there at five o’clock in the afternoon.

As the convoy passed through the Prospect Expressway in Brooklyn, someone started tossing eggs at the vehicles; by the time the convoy reached the Gowanus Expressway, rocks were being thrown down at the cars from an overpass.

The convoy continued over the Brooklyn Bridge, at which point a Biden supporter, protesting the fact that the hundreds of vehicles participating had virtually brought traffic to a standstill, started punching at cars.

Around an hour later, a car with a Jewish family, including children, inside came under attack when a woman directed pepper spray inside it. The perpetrator was swiftly arrested and will face charges.

Another car was surrounded by protesters on 5th Avenue in Manhattan and all its Trump2020 flags were ripped off. Several individuals then threw red paint at the vehicle. The driver stopped and got out, only to be physically attacked by a mob. Several suspects were arrested.