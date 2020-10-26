PA official calls for laws against harm to Islam

General Mufti of “Palestine” calls for international legislation that would ban the violation of religions and punish the perpetrators.

Sheikh Muhammad Hussein, the General Mufti of “Palestine” and a preacher at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, on Sunday condemned the cartoons that “offend the dignity of the Prophet Mohammed”, as he put it, on the pretext of freedom of expression.

Hussein's remarks referred to the republishing of cartoons about Mohammed in France after a teacher was beheaded for showing them during a class on freedom of expression.

In a statement, Hussein said the publication of the cartoons was an immoral attack on Mohammed that was carried out by a group of people who hate Islam, Muslims and their symbols.

Hussein demanded the enactment of international laws that would ban the violation of religions and their symbols and impose penalties on anyone who harmed religious symbols.

He warned that the continuation of the "crimes" would lead to an escalation of conflicts and hostility between peoples, and at the same time called on the Arab and Islamic nations to act immediately to bring an end to the attack on Islam.