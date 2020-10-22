Who did not co-sponsor the Abraham Accords resolution?

As pro-Israel debate is present in 2020 campaigns, names of senators who did not co-sponsor the latest resolution stand out.

​In an overwhelming bipartisan show of support for the Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE and Bahrain, 91 senators and 372 house representatives co-sponsored two resolutions in the senate and in the U.S. House of Representatives.

In wake of the upcoming elections and the debate on the support of the competing parties to Israel the names of those who did not co-sponsor the senate resolution stood out. Additional senators and house representatives can decide to co-sponsor later. The current list is based on details published by AIPAC.

Former US Vice President Joe Biden's running mate, Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris did not co-sponsor the resolution, and neither did Democratic senators Tammy Baldwin, Martin Heinrich, Patrick Leahy, Chuck Schumer, Tom Udall, and Elizabeth Warren.

Independent senator and former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders did not co-sponsor as well.

The only Republican senator who did not co-sponsor the resolution in favor of the Abraham Accords was senator Ted Cruz, who is considered by many as an outspoken supporter of Israel.