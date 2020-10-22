Overwhelming bipartisan support for Abraham Accords

91 senators and 372 house representatives have cosponsored two resolutions supporting the Abraham Accords between Israel, UAE and Bahrain

AIPAC responded to these resolutions and wrote: "AIPAC commends the overwhelming bipartisan majorities in the Senate and the House that have currently cosponsored resolutions supporting the historic peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain".

"Under these agreements", the AIPAC statement read, "the UAE and Bahrain join Egypt and Jordan in paving the path to peace through recognition and engagement rather than by seeking to isolate and boycott the Jewish state".

The senators supported a resolution introduced by Senators Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Todd Young(R-IN) and Ben Cardin (D-MD).

According to details published by AIPAC, these are the major elements of the Senate resolution:

Congratulates the Governments and people of Israel, the UAEand Bahrain on reaching these historic agreements.

Encourages other Arab nations to establish full relations with Israel with the vision of realizing full peace between Israel and all of its Arab neighbors.

Reaffirms its strong support for a negotiated solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting in two states—a democratic Jewish State of Israel and a viable, democratic Palestinian state—living side-by-side in peace, security, and mutual recognition.

In addition, 372 representatives have cosponsored a resolution which was introduced by Reps. Eliot Engel (D-NY), Michael McCaul (R-TX), Max Rose (D-NY) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

These are the major elements of the House resolution, as published by AIPAC: