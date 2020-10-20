IDF attacks underground Hamas infrastructure

The attack was carried out in response to the rocket fire from Gaza on southern Israel earlier in the evening.

IDF fighter jets and combat helicopters on Tuesday evening attacked an underground infrastructure belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said the attack was carried out in response to the rocket attack on Israeli territory earlier in the evening.

A rocket had earlier been fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip. The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

The rocket set off Red Color sirens in several communities in the Gaza envelope including Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, and Sa'ad.

The rocket fire came hours after the IDF announced it had identified a terrorist attack tunnel which infiltrated into Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the tunnel was located and exposed in the Khan Yunis area.

The tunnel was located as part of the ongoing effort to locate and neutralize terrorist tunnels. It was found thanks to the technological and collection capabilities of the barrier on the Gaza Strip border. The tunnel did not cross the underground barrier and did not pose a threat to localities in the area yet.