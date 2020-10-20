Red Alert siren in Gaza envelope

Red Alert sirens blared in several communities in the Gaza envelope Tuesday night, including Kfar Aza, Nahal Oz, and Sa'ad.

No further details have been released yet.

The IDF announced earlier Tuesday evening that it has identified a terrorist attack tunnel which infiltrated into Israeli territory from the southern Gaza Strip.

An IDF spokesperson said that the tunnel was located and exposed in the Khan Yunis area.

The route was located as part of the ongoing effort to locate and neutralize terrorist tunnels. It was found thanks to the technological and collection capabilities of the barrier on the Gaza Strip border. The tunnel did not cross the underground barrier and did not pose a threat to localities in the area yet.