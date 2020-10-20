White House: Bahrain and Israel will advance a Strategic Agenda for peace and prosperity

The White House on Monday published a statement following Sunday’s meeting between the delegations from Bahrain, the US, and Israel in Manama.

During the meeting, Bahrain and Israel signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations between the two countries.

“The opening of direct relations between two of the Middle East’s most dynamic nations will contribute to a more secure and prosperous future for the peoples of both countries and the wider region,” the White House statement said.

“This historic diplomatic breakthrough has been facilitated by the Abraham Accords initiative of President Donald J. Trump of the United States of America. It follows the 11 September 2020 agreement between His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, to open an era of cooperation between the two nations. This diplomatic step was followed by the signing of the Peace Declaration between Bahrain and Israel in Washington on 15 September 2020, to endorse the principles of the Abraham Accords and to open a new chapter of peace.”

“This chapter is a continuation of determined regional and international efforts to advance peace in the Middle East and is a testament to the bold vision and leadership exhibited by the three countries to innovate in diplomacy for sustainable peace and prosperity. The three countries face a range of interdependent challenges and will mutually benefit from today’s historic milestone,” said the statement.

“Yesterday’s historic signing brings together two of America’s friends and partners in the Middle East. The Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel will join with the United States to advance a Strategic Agenda for peace and prosperity in the Middle East, and expand avenues for cooperation that are anchored within shared values and interests,” the White House statement continued.

“The three nations are aligned in their views on the challenges, threats and opportunities present in the region. Through closer security cooperation, public diplomacy and engagement on the economy, technology and other shared interests, including the promotion of co-existence, people-to-people engagement and a culture of peace, the region’s potential can be unlocked,” it said.

“Today’s agreements will lead to better lives for the peoples of Bahrain, Israel, and the region.”

The White House statement also noted that the sides “will continue their efforts to achieve a just, comprehensive and enduring resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel trust that this development will contribute to a future in which all peoples and all faiths can live together in the spirit of cooperation and enjoy peace and prosperity where states are focused on shared interests and building a better future.”

“The Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel express their deep appreciation to the United States of America in securing a more stable, secure and prosperous Middle East,” the statement concluded.