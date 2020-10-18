NSC head in Bahrain: We are members of one family - the family of Abraham

National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat, who is leading the Israeli delegation in Manama, and Bahraini Foreign Minister Dr. Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on Sunday evening signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic, peaceful and friendly relations between the Kingdom of Bahrain and the State of Israel.

"We started the day as friends and we end it as members of one family - members of the family of Abraham," Ben-Shabbat said at the signing ceremony. "Today we took the first official step in strengthening relations between the two countries, we opened the doors for further contacts."

Before the signing ceremony, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke by telephone with Al Zayani and US Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Netanyahu welcomed the signing and said that “we are making giant steps toward peace.” The Prime Minister also welcomed the first flight from Israel to Bahrain, which landed on Sunday, and said that it was a continuation of the breakthrough toward peace.

Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi wrote on Twitter, "A short time ago, the Israeli delegation in Bahrain signed the agreements that lay the foundation for real peace. A peace that will present to Israelis, the Bahrainis and the peoples of the region, that the present, as well as the future, are a reality of discourse and common action and mutual respect. This is a great moment for all of us and an exciting moment for me personally. I would like to thank my colleague, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bahrain, and the US administration for their invaluable contribution to this great achievement."

At the signing ceremony, the director generals of the relevant ministries also signed the following MOUs between the two countries:

1. Economic cooperation: Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the State of Israel and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Economic and Trade Cooperation

2. Civil aviation: Memorandum of Understanding on Civil Aviation between the Delegation of the Government of the State of Israel and the Delegation of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain

3. Cooperation between the ministries of finance: Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Finance of the State of Israel and the Ministry of Finance of the Kingdom of Bahrain

4. Communications and post: Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the State of Israel and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain on Cooperation in the Fields of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Postal Services

5. Agriculture: Joint Declaration on Cooperation in the Field of Agriculture between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of the State of Israel and the Ministry of Works, Municipalities Affairs and Urban Planning of the Kingdom of Bahrain

6. Cooperation between the ministries of foreign affairs: Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kingdom of Bahrain on Bilateral Cooperation

7. Exemption of visa requirements for diplomats: Agreement between the Government of the State of Israel and the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain and on the Exemption of Visa Requirements for Holders of Diplomatic, Special or Service Passports

8. Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between the Chambers of Commerce in the two Countries