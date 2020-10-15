Rabbi Jonathan Sacks diagnosed with cancer, undergoing treatment

Former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom "remains positive and upbeat, looking forward to returning to his work as soon as possible".

Former Chief Rabbi of the United Kingdom, Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks, has been diagnosed with cancer and is currently undergoing treatment to aid his recovery.

A spokesperson for The Office of Rabbi Sacks said that the Rabbi "remains positive and upbeat and will now spend a period of time focused on the treatment he is receiving from his excellent medical team. He is looking forward to returning to his work as soon as possible."

"For those who wish to include Rabbi Sacks in their prayers and thoughts, his Hebrew name is HaRav Ya’akov Zvi ben Liba," the spokesperson concluded.