2 IDF soldiers injured during operation in Samaria

IDF soldiers injured after bomb hurled at them by terrorist during arrest operation in Samaria.

Two IDF soldiers were injured early Wednesday morning, during a pre-dawn arrest operation in Samaria.

The incident occurred in the Balata refugee camp on the outskirts of the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria, while the soldiers took part in an arrest operation.

An explosive device was hurled at a group of IDF soldiers during the arrest operation, with shrapnel from the device injuring one soldier moderately, while the second soldier was left in light condition.

The two injured soldiers were evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

Earlier this week, an IDF soldier was lightly wounded after his weapon accidentally discharged during an arrest operation in the Ramallah area.