IDF soldier injured by own weapon during operation

An IDF soldier has been lightly wounded in the leg after accidentally firing a bullet from his own weapon in the course of an operation to arrest various wanted men in the Binyamin region near Ramallah.

The soldier was taken to hospital for treatment and the IDF has opened an inquiry into the incident.

In recent years, there has been a decrease in the number of incidents in which soldiers sustained injuries or were even killed by friendly fire, due to stricter regulations governing the opening of fire and the imposition of severe punishments for transgressions.

Nonetheless, in January of this year, a 22-year-old soldier was injured in a similar incident while he was sitting in a military vehicle, and had to be treated in hospital.