Trump urges UAE Crown Prince to persuade other countries to join Israel agreement

US President seeks to UAE Crown Prince about Abraham Accords, says other Middle East countries should follow the same path.

US President Donald Trump on Sunday spoke with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates.

According to a statement from the White House, President Trump thanked the Crown Prince for the well wishes extended to the President and First Lady after their recent COVID-19 diagnoses.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and ways to enhance regional security and strengthen economic growth through public and private partnerships.

Trump also congratulated the Crown Prince and thanked him for his leadership in signing the Abraham Accords. Trump called on the Crown Prince to seize this opportunity to urge leaders of other Middle East countries to follow the same path toward advancing peace and prosperity in the region, the statement said.

Both the UAE and Bahrain recently signed agreements on normalization of ties with Israel.

Trump recently told reporters that many more countries are on the way to reaching new peace deals in the Middle East.

While Sunday’s statement did not mention any specific countries with which Trump engaged the UAE Crown Prince to engage on peace with Israel, the President recently said he expected Saudi Arabia to join the Israel-UAE deal.

A senior member of the Saudi royal family later stressed that Saudi Arabia’s price for normalizing relations with Israel is the creation of a sovereign Palestinian state with Jerusalem as its capital.