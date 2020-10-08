More than 12,000 experts have joined a movement called the Great Barrington Declaration and say the lockdown approach is having a devastating impact on physical and mental health as well as on society as a whole.

They call for protection to be focused on the vulnerable, while healthy people get on with their lives.

They are joined by Israeli physicians and scientists such as Internal medicine and gastroenterology specialist and Hesder Yeshiva in Shaalvim graduate Dr. Shmuel Rochberger, who calls for seriously considering "the other approach - the one supported by hundreds of doctors and scientists in the State of Israel - to better protect adults and allow healthy young people to acquire immunity and thus significantly reduce mortality and serious morbidity and prevent economic and human destruction."

The Great Barrington Declaration, started in the U.S., has now been signed by nearly 6,000 scientists and medical experts across the globe as well as 50,000 members of the public.

Experts who have signed it include Oxford University epidemiologist Dr. Sunetra Gupta, Nottingham University self-harm expert Prof Ellen Townsend, and Edinburgh University disease modeller Dr Paul McKeigue.

They say keeping the lockdown policies in place until a vaccine is available would cause "irreparable damage, with the underprivileged disproportionately harmed".

The Great Barrington Declaration website includes mirror sites in Hebrew, Spanish, Portuguese, French, Italian, German, Swedish, and Russian.