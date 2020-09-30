Poll: First Trump-Biden debate left viewers annoyed, with no clear winner

Viewers largely turned off by 'negative' presidential debate, giving slightly better marks to Joe Biden than to President Trump.

The first presidential debate of the 2020 election season left most viewers “annoyed” and failed to yield a clear winner, according to a new poll Wednesday.

The CBS News Battleground Tracker, which was conducted by YouGov just after Tuesday night’s debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, polled 1,039 American adults who watched the debate, screening for likely voters. The respondents had previously been polled between September 25th to the 28th.

The poll sample was made up of 39% self-described Democrats, 33% self-described Republicans, and 28% independents.

A plurality of respondents said Biden won Tuesday night’s debate, with 48% saying he did a better job than Trump. But 41% felt that President Trump won the debate, along with 10% who called it a tie.

The vast majority of viewers (83%) said the debate was negative, compared to just 17% who said it was positive, and more than two-thirds (69%) said it left them annoyed.

Just 17% of viewers said they felt informed by the debate, and 18% said it left them feeling optimistic, and just 9% said it made them feel inspired.

Thirty-one-percent said they were entertained by the debate.

Both candidates received a boost from the debate on how likely voters viewed them personally, though Biden received a slightly larger boost.

The percentage of respondents who believe Biden has the physical and mental stamina to be president rose from 46% to 49% following the debate, with the percentage of people who believe he is honest and trustworthy rising from 50% to 51%, and the percentage who view him as caring about people such as themselves rising from 52% to 55%.

Fifty-two percent of respondents said before the debate that Trump has the stamina to be president, compared to 54% after the debate, with the percentage of respondents who said he is honest rising from 41% to 42%, and the percentage of respondents who said he cares about people like them holding steady at 46%.

Overall, 38% of respondents said they felt better about Biden after the debate, compared to 24% who said they felt better about Trump. Nearly a third (32%) said they felt worse about Biden, compared to 42% who said they felt worse about Trump.

Another snap poll conducted after the debate found more lopsided results, with six out of ten viewers saying Biden won the debate, compared to just 28% who said Trump won.