Poll: Biden won first debate with Trump

Snap CNN poll shows 60% of viewers say Biden outperformed Trump in the first debate, just 28% say Trump won.

Former Vice President Joe Biden won this election season’s first presidential debate, a majority of viewers say, according to a snap poll published by CNN Wednesday morning.

The poll, which was conducted by SSRS Opinion Panel on behalf of CNN, surveyed 568 registered voters who say they watched the Tuesday night debate. The participants were polled over the telephone after first being interviewed between September 22th to the 27th either online or by phone.

According to the poll, 6 out of ten people who watched the debate say Biden outperformed President Donald Trump, compared to just 28% who say Trump beat Biden in their first debate.

That’s nearly identical to the results of the CNN poll conducted after the first debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump in 2016, which found that 62% of viewers believed Clinton won the debate, compared to 27% who said Trump did.

Prior to this Tuesday’s debate, 56% of poll participants said they anticipated Biden would win the debate, compared to 43% who said they thought Trump would perform better.

Viewers were overwhelmingly more likely to say that Biden was more truthful in his answers than Trump, 65% saying they believed Biden over Trump, compared to 29% who said Trump was more truthful.

Sixty-nine-percent of viewers said Biden’s attacks on Trump were fair, while just 32% said Trump’s attacks on Biden were fair.

The polling sample was more partisan and Democratic-leaning than the electorate as a whole, with of respondents being 35% independents, 39% Democrats, and just 25% Republicans.