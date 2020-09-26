Professor Dolores Cahill: 'Positive test may mean common cold'

Professor of Translational Science, School of Medicine/University College Dublin and Advisory Science Council to Irish Government Professor Dolores Cahill last week said a positive PCR coronavirus test may testify to the presence of the common cold.

"COVID-19 is a seasonal coronavirus; about one-in-ten people had the symptoms, we're all immune. So they're now testing people who had it, who were exposed to it. And they just have fragments of the RNA. But the testing, which we don't need to go into, may actually be positive if you have a common cold, or another circulating virus, just because they've had this media storm, like the way we had two influenzas, there could be another circulating coronavirus."

A University College Dublin (UCD) professor, Cahill chairs the Irish Freedom Party. In June she was asked to resign from a leading European Union scientific committee over online statements she made about COVID-19.

The Irish Times reported that on May 10th, Prof. Cahill promised to “debunk the narrative” of the pandemic. She says that as a result of her campaign, the official death toll was reduced from 1,700 to 100.

Prof. Cahill said lockdown and social distancing are not needed to stop the spread of the virus, and people who recover are then “immune for life” after 10 days. She also said deaths and illnesses could have been prevented by boosting nutrients, like "high-dose vitamin D and vitamin C, which can prevent about 85% of the deaths."

She said people with underlying health conditions, such as cystic fibrosis, could freely engage in society during the outbreak after spending a few weeks building up their immunity in this manner.

Prof. Cahill said “politicians and the media” are using COVID-19 “as a fear-mongering propaganda tool to try and take away rights from people and to make them more sick and to force vaccinations on us.”

Her group sent official letters to all the coroners in Ireland reminding them that reporting a false cause of death is a felony and that they could be prosecuted and imprisoned for the crime.

They also contacted all the doctors that had treated the dead people to determine if they had offered them known treatments for the disease and reminded them that is was grounds for being struck off the medical register for not offering a known treatment for a disease.