Dr Simone Gold's website back up

America's Frontline Doctors website of Dr. Simone Gold reinstated after video from organization's summit censored in most social media.

The America's Frontline Doctors website of Dr. Simone Gold has been reinstated after video from her organization's summit was censored in most social media, her website taken down, and herself fired from her emergency clinic with the reason that her video was "embarrassing."

Founder of America's Frontline Doctors, Gold has worked for the U.S. Surgeon General and is a board-certified emergency medicine specialist.

"American life has fallen casualty to a massive disinformation campaign," the website says. "We can speculate on how this has happened, and why it has continued, but the purpose of the inaugural White Coat Summit is to empower Americans to stop living in fear.

"If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease."

In an interview with Sebastian Gorka, Gold explained her position on COVID-19, the vaccine, hydroxychloroquine, remdesivir, face masks, Dr. Fauci, Bill Gates, and related topics.