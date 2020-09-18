Guatemalan President tests positive for coronavirus

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei tests positive for new coronavirus, but says he feels well.

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei announced on Friday he has tested positive for the new coronavirus, but he told a local radio station he feels well, reports The Associated Press.

Giammattei, 64, has multiple sclerosis and uses canes to walk.

The announcement of his positive test came on the same day that the country reopened its borders and international flights after a six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The country’s Health Ministry said that foreigners seeking to enter Guatemala would have to present a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before entry.

Guatemala closed its airports and borders with Mexico, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador on March 16. The country has recorded more than 83,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 3,036 deaths.

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi announced two weeks ago that he had tested positive for coronavirus, but stressed that he would continue his political activities.

Several world leaders have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began earlier this year, most notably Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who tested positive twice.

