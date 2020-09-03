Former Italian PM tests positive for coronavirus

Silvio Berlusconi announces he tested positive for coronavirus and is in quarantine at home.

Italy's former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and is in quarantine at home, AFP reported.

Berlusconi, who once owned AC Milan, stressed that he would continue his political activities.

"I will be present in the electoral campaign with interviews on televisions and in newspapers," he said during a video-conference of Forza Italia's women's movement.

However, he recognized "the limitations imposed on my activities by testing positive for the coronavirus... but I will continue the battle."

Regional elections are due to take place in two weeks as well as a referendum on reducing the number of Italian parliamentarians.

Earlier Wednesday his party said that Berlusconi, who will turn 84 at the end of September, had two tests come back positive, but "is continuing to work from his home in Arcore" near the financial hub Milan, "where he will be spending the planned quarantine period".

"He is asymptomatic," said his doctor, Alberto Zangrillo, according to the daily La Repubblica.

Berlusconi was first tested on August 25 after returning from a holiday in Sardinia where he owns a luxury property.

The result was negative, but he was tested again after some people he met on the Italian island were found to be positive.