White House: 5 more countries considering Israel deals

WH Chief of Staff says 5 more countries seriously considering normalization deals, 3 of which are 'in the region.'

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said on Thursday that five more countries are seriously considering striking a normalization deal with Israel following the accords signed by Israel with United Emirates and Bahrain, Reuters reported.



Meadows would not identify the countries, but said three were "in the region."

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that two other countries may soon join the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain in recognizing Israel.

"Four or five" other Arab countries "want to come in" and normalize ties with Israel following the deal that was signed on Tuesday at the White House with Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, Trump told a news conference.

"I talked to two of them yesterday and they are ready to try," Trump told reporters. "You're going to have a whole level of peace in the Middle East without blood all over the sand."

"I think Saudi Arabia ultimately will come in too. This is my feeling ... it's not based on knowledge other than a couple of conversations I had with the king."

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters that many more countries are on the way to reaching new peace deals in the Middle East.

Asked if he expected Saudi Arabia to follow suit, Trump said "I do. I spoke with the king of Saudi Arabia."

He added the move would come "at the right time."