New poll: Likud - 30 seats, Yamina - 22

A Channel 13 News poll, conducted by Prof. Camille Fuchs after the signing of Israel’s peace agreements with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain shows that if elections were held today, Yamina would be the second largest party in the Knesset with 22 seats.

The Likud party would win 30 seats, Yesh Atid would win 18 and the Joint List would have 12. Blue and White receives 8 seats, Yisrael Beytenu also has 8, Meretz wins 8 seats, Shas 7 and United Torah Judaism 7.

The Labor, Gesher, Jewish Home and Derech Eretz parties do not pass the electoral threshold.

According to the poll, the right-wing bloc wins 66 seats and the left-wing bloc 46 seats.

When asked who is the most suitable candidate to serve as Prime Minister, 31% answered Binyamin Netanyahu, 18% said Naftali Bennett, 13% said Yair Lapid, 10% said Benny Gantz and 28% replied that they do not know who is the most suitable candidate.

The data also show a pessimistic picture of the situation on the day after the coronavirus lockdown. 46% of the population think that the lockdown will only help temporarily and Israel will eventually require a third lockdown and 41% think that the lockdown will not change anything.

58% said they were dissatisfied with the Prime Minister's performance in managing the coronavirus crisis, 21% were quite satisfied and 12% said they were satisfied.