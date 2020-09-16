Standing with our Jewish Sisters in Southern Israel

As we try to listen to the praise for the Abraham Accords signing, we hear instead the sound of the rockets launched at Sderot..Op-ed

With one sigh of feeling for another person’s pain, even the most impenetrable barrier can be broken through. (from the sayings of the Baal Shem Tov)

As we listen to the sounds of sunny accolades reverberating throughout the Middle East and beyond over the new normalization of relations between the State of Israel and the UAE, we find ourselves sighing and then spilling tears of indignation that nary a glance has been cast at the unnatural “normal” clouding the lives of our Jewish sisters in Southern Israel, day in and day out.

Nor, does it seem, much thought has been given to the day after the misnamed Abraham Accords are signed. Seemingly predicated on Israel surrendering more than three quarters of heartland to the establishment of a Palestinian state, the agreement brought clouds to hang over major Jewish population centers at the foot of Judea and Samaria which forecast gloomy dark days ahead.

Unlike Prime Minister Netanyahu who, it is rumored, unilaterally and secretly conceded rights in return for UAE friendship and then went on to classify the treaty’s terms to such an extent that even his own Cabinet doesn’t know what’s in it, flying to Washington for the ceremony without power of attorney, UAE Foreign Minister Gargash has nothing to hide saying, "there will now be leverage on Israel that will allow us to help the Palestinians and make it clear to Israel that it needs to compromise and pursue a more sensible policy vis a vis the Palestinians. The commitment we received from Israel not to annex is very clear to me. The presence of the United States as a mediator ensures that the freeze on annexation is real and long-term.”

Read his lips. Is this lip service to the PA and its terrorist cohorts? Or is it the truth?

Heeding the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s call to protest, protest, protest when Jewish lives are in danger, we organized an event in solidarity two weeks ago for our Jewish sisters who had been living under fire since August 8th when Hamas renewed balloon bombing the area. They, unfortunately, know all too well what the day after feels like.

They are the ones who experience the eerily calm voice of the Tzeva Adom alerting them to an incoming missile. They are the ones who must try not to panic and instead focus on the zero to 15 seconds they have to find shelter, depending on their proximity to Gaza, before the enemy’s rockets and missiles fly overhead. The rest of the time, they watch or hide as kites, balloons and bombs burst into deadly flames.

They know all about the miracle of surviving explosions, fires and falling debris and walking away, for the most part, without even a scratch - on the surface, that is. But beneath, in their psyches, most will admit that damage has been done. Whether overt or subtle, trauma under fire, especially repeating trauma with no end in sight, reaps havoc on the hearts and minds of those who live in within missile range.

Even worse, though, is the feeling that no one up there in governemnt circles really cares.

When their homes, buildings and farm equipment take a direct hit or are ruined from flying shrapnel or their crops are burnt to the ground, the financial loss is enormous. Victims seeking material and monetary relief find themselves victimized all over again when Israeli bureaucracy makes applying for assistance a long and frustrating undertaking.

-Why do Israeli politicians permit and enable the flow of goods and services into Gaza for so-called “humanitarian” reasons when our Jewish sisters and their families are under attack?

-Why won’t the State of Israel take real measures to remove Hamas and the Palestinian Authority from power?

-Why won’t the Israeli government restore Law and Order in Gaza?

We are still appalled by the comments Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni made at Kibbutz Be’eri following the lop-sided cease-fire agreement that was brokered between Hamas and Israel. It’s bad enough that the terms reward Hamas who, as usual, instigated the conflict, but when the IDF’s top brass admit “the agreement is only meant to last 2 months, more or less” and pathetically hope that “economic cooperation and Qatari money will postpone the next round of fighting” it’s time to shift the script. We keep saying that, but it stays the same.

The “Palestinian Arabs” are stubborn but not stupid. Chances are they will make their own concession and run with the trillions of dollars set to be invested in their State under the Deal of the Century.

As we’ve written before, that 30% slice of Jewish Judea and Samaria will be difficult to protect. It won’t take long before the Israeli government orders another Expulsion under the guise of saving lives.

That is when Mark Langfan’s maps will come alive when the rockets start raining down the slopes in all directions past the Green Line

We invited Tzivia Pizem, the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s Shlucha in S’derot, to speak. When she got to the part about there being no effective shelter in any of the town’s women’s mikvahs, we were furious!

Must a Jewish woman in the midst of her preparations or in the middle of immersing be left with no choice but to run to a shelter unclothed when the Tzeva Adom sounds, in order to protect herself?!

While the Israeli Government was willing to spend the money on rebuilding area schools to bomb shelter specifications, not so the mikvahs, leaving the costly burden of rebuilding them on the backs of local residents..

Wasn’t the State of Israel established after the Holocaust to be a safe haven for the Jewish People? No Jewish woman should ever feel pressured by fear to give up the mitzvah of Taharas HaMishpacha, family purity, or become anxiety-riddled from trying to keep it!

Anita Tucker, one of Gush Katif’s first pioneers reminisced with us about the wonderful life she and her husband and family merited for over thirty years living in Netzer Hazani, the name of their community in Gaza. Employing drip irrigation methods to farm their sandy land, the Tuckers saw much success growing delicious fruits and vegetables and beautiful flowers.

Anita recalled that before the Land for Peace mantra blinded Israel's leaders, she and her Arab neighbors got along very well and helped one another. After the Expulsion most of these same peace-loving Arabs were helpless to prevent the PA and Hamas from confiscating her family's land. Later many of them were branded collaborators, tortured and then executed by the architects of Oslo’s “peace” partners.

An upbeat person, Anita has not yet lost hope that one day she will be able to go back home. In the meantime, though, it bothers her that everywhere else Jewish parents and grandparents can take their children on heritage tours to places like Poland, Russia and even Spain to show them their roots, but that when it comes to Gaza, in the independent State of Israel, that is an impossibility.

Tamar Adelstein is coordinator of Crown Hts. Women for the Safty & Integrity of Israel












