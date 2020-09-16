Rocket barrage on southern Israel, IDF attacks in Gaza

Sirens sounded in communities near the Gaza border as Gaza terrorists fire at the region.

At least 13 rockets were fired early Wednesday morning from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

Eight of the rockets were intercepted. The rest of the rockets exploded in open areas. Red Color sirens were sounded throughout the Gaza envelope after the firing.

Meanwhile, the IDF attacked Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the attack targeted about ten terrorist targets in a factory for the production of weapons and explosives, as well as in a military compound used for training and rocket fire tests by Hamas.

"The IDF takes all terrorist activity against Israeli territory very seriously and will continue to act as much as necessary against attempts to harm Israeli citizens and their sovereignty. The Hamas terrorist organization bears responsibility for what happens in and out of the Gaza Strip," the IDF statement said.

On Tuesday night, terrorists from Gaza fired rockets at Ashkelon and Ashdod as the signing ceremony of the peace agreements at the White House took place.

Two residents of Ashdod were injured and were evacuated to Assuta-Ashdod public hospital.

Residents in Ashdod and Ashkelon reported hearing loud explosions and rockets being intercepted over the cities.

IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said, "Two launches from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory have been identified. The air defense fighters intercepted one launch."



