Hamas demands coronavirus equipment, Israel refuses

The Hamas terror organization has announced that Egypt is working to broker a deal between itself and Israel within the next two weeks.

Arab sources told News 13 that the terror organization is demanding medical equipment to help manage the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the report, Hamas' demands include ventilators, as well as the release of prisoners and a deal which will be completed in stages.

The sources also said that Israel has refused a deal implemented in stages, and refuses to release those convicted for serious offenses.

On Saturday morning, Lebanon's Al Akhbar reported that an Egyptian security delegation recently visited both Israel and Gaza several times, in order to advance a prisoner swap between Israel and Hamas.

According to that report, the Egyptians told Hamas that "Egypt is determined to reach a deal, after Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu requested that Egyptian President al-Sisi work on this issue."

Hamas has been holding the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul since the 2014 Operation Protective Edge.

In addition, two Israeli civilians who went missing in Gaza - Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - are believed to be held by Hamas as well.