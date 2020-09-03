Hamas to agree to return remains of fallen IDF soldiers soon?

A prisoner exchange deal between Israel and the Hamas terrorist organization could be finalized soon, the Arabic news site gaza-press.com reported.

A senior Hamas official in the Gaza Strip told the site that he believes a deal which would lead to the return of Israeli civilians and the remains of two Israeli soldiers held by Hamas could be reached in the near-future after the two sides reached a ceasefire agreement to end the arson terrorism from Gaza.

According to the official, the recent coronavirus outbreak in the Gaza Strip has created a window of opportunity to secure the release of the bodies of IDF soldiers Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul as well as the civilians Avera Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed, both of whom are still alive. Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in Gaza, fears that the terrorist organization could be blamed if the health situation in the strip deteriorates.

This source also said that Sinwar is interested in presenting to the public as many achievements as possible in the economic field, such as Qatari assistance for salaries for civil servants and needy families, and the health field amid the shortage of medical staff, medical equipment and medicines to deal with the coronavirus.

The refusal to launch rockets at Israel this week, even in retaliation for an Israeli airstrike in Gaza, is further proof of Sinwar's desperation, the official claimed