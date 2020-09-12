Egyptian President hails Israel-Bahrain normalization agreement

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi says Israel-Bahrain deal helps stability and peace in the Middle East.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Friday hailed the newly announced normalization deal between Israel and Bahrain.

"I hail this important step aimed at consolidating stability and peace in the Middle East, which will achieve a just and permanent solution to the Palestinian cause," Sisi said in a tweet quoted by AFP.

The Egyptian President also thanked "all those who helped achieve this historic step".

Egypt was the first Arab country to sign a peace deal with Israel in 1979, followed by Jordan in 1994.

The White House announced earlier on Friday that US President Donald Trump, King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain thus becomes the second Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel, after the UAE and Israel announced they were normalizing relations on August 13.

Prime Minister Netanyahu said that he was excited to announce a peace agreement with another Arab country - Bahrain.

"It took us 26 years since the second peace agreement with an Arab state to reach a third peace agreement, and it took us not 26 years but 29 days to reach a peace agreement with a fourth Arab state and there will be more," Netanyahu said in video published after the declaration.

"This is a new era of peace. Peace for peace. Economy for economy," he added.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)