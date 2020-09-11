PA and Hamas condemn Israel-Bahrain deal

Palestinian Authority and Hamas say Israeli-Bahraini normalization deal is "a stab in the back".

The Palestinian Authority and Hamas on Friday both condemned the newly announced Israeli-Bahraini normalization deal.

The agreement was "a stab in the back of the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people," like the UAE-Israel deal announced last month, Ahmad Majdalani, the PA’s “social affairs minister” told AFP.

Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, said the agreement was an "aggression" that dealt "serious prejudice" to the Palestinian cause.

The White House announced earlier on Friday that US President Donald Trump, King Hamad bin Isa bin Salman al-Khalifa of Bahrain, and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu agreed to the establishment of full diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Bahrain thus becomes the second Gulf state to normalize ties with Israel, after the UAE and Israel announced they were normalizing relations on August 13.

The Israel-UAE agreement was also condemned by the PA and by Hamas. PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas described it as "a stab in the Palestinians' back". He has also said that no peace would be achieved in the region by bypassing the Palestinian Arabs in favor of normalization of relationships between the Arab states and Israel.

Chief PA negotiator Saeb Erekat warned that the Israel-UAE agreement would kill the two-state solution, strengthen "extremists" and undermine the "possibility of peace".

