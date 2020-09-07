Beitar Illit mayor: We are also allowed to enjoy Naftali Bennett

The mayor of Beitar Illit, Meir Rubenstein, on Sunday praised former Defense Minister and Yamina chairman Naftali Bennett for his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview with the haredi radio station Kol BaRama, Rubenstein said, "I promise you that I will never vote, I will never vote for Naftali Bennett, I am a proud voter of United Torah Judaism, and a staunch supporter of the Shas faction. And I will never vote for someone else and I will not support for someone else."

"And I say, just as other factions also benefit from the representatives of United Torah Judaism and the representatives of Shas, so we too are we allowed to enjoy Naftali Bennett who served as the number 1 project manager in the first wave [of coronavirus]," the mayor added.

Earlier on Sunday, Bennett paid a visit to the haredi-majority city of Elad, which has been categorized as a “red” zone and will be subject to a strict lockdown as of Monday.

Bennett began his remarks by noting, “I have visited the [haredi] cities of Beitar Illit, Bnei Brak, and now I’m here in Elad. And I must say that from my observations it is clear that the haredi community is conducting itself in an exemplary manner – with more people wearing face masks than I’ve seen in other towns and cities. However, the government is blaming the haredim [for the increase in virus cases], locking them into their cities, and forgetting about them. If we could only find a way to conduct effective dialogue with the haredim, I am confident that we would find effective ways to get the infection rate down while allowing people to continue to work and support themselves.”

Bennett defined the problem partially as one of “the government simply not looking at human beings. They are forcing businesses to shut down without providing solutions for people who need to support their families, and they’re not giving any compensation whatsoever to the self-employed.”

“This is not the right way to go about building confidence,” he added. “I call on the government to stop playing petty politics and start speaking to the people who are dealing with the facts on the ground so that we can get ourselves out of this mire.”