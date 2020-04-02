Defense Minister Naftali Bennett tours Bnei Brak; calls residents 'exemplary'

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett visited Bnei Brak this morning, as the city faces widespread coronavirus eruption and sharp increase in those requiring isolation, medical care, and supervision.

The Minister visited the central coronavirus HQ, where he spoke via video chat with Mayor Avraham Rubinstein and met with Maj. Gen. Roni Numa, who was appointed to head the fight against coronavirus spread in the city. There the Minister heard about residents' needs and concerns, and local authority actions to deal with the virus' spread.

Bennett also spoke with Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who leads the campaign to safeguard the city of Bnei Brak, as well as visiting several grocery stores and supermarkets to learn about the situation on the ground.

Flash 90 Israel Police set up temporary checkpoints at Bnei Brak entrance

Defense Minister Bennett tours Bnei Brak supermarkets to gauge situation first-hand:

At the end of the visit, the Minister said: "The residents of Bnei Brak are exemplary. IDF soldiers will provide all support to the residents of Bnei Brak, our brothers. The situation in Bnei Brak is complex, but to my delight we see a great response from the residents to obey the guidelines."

Bennett says, "Bnei Brak differs in its characteristics from many other places: multiple families in small apartments, a relatively younger population, a relatively small elderly population, disconnection from Internet, and probably a relatively high degree of coronavirus morbidity. All of us together must make the effort to suit our needs. We will beat the coronavirus."





