Jordan, PA stress importance of 'two-state solution'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Sunday met with the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat to discuss the latest developments of the Palestinian cause, the Xinhua news agency reported.

During the meeting, the two discussed the efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict on the basis of the two-state solution that guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with eastern Jerusalem as its capital, said a Foreign Ministry statement.

They also underlined the necessity of stopping all Israeli “illegal measures”, notably the “annexation of land and the expansion of settlements that undermine the two-state solution and all peace opportunities.”

Erekat lauded King Abdullah II of Jordan's support for the Palestinian Arabs' “legitimate rights”, mainly freedom and statehood on their national land, according to Xinhua.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a peace deal with Israel but has been critical of an Israeli plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II recently said that if Israel goes through with the sovereignty move, “it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan".

He later stated that the sovereignty move would threaten stability in the Middle East.

In addition, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

The Jordanian parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.