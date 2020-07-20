Jordan: Israeli sovereignty will have 'catastrophic repercussions'

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi: Sovereignty will have repercussions for both two-state solution and peace efforts.

Jordan on Sunday warned that an Israeli move to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria would have “catastrophic repercussions” not only on the two-state solution but also on efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi made the remarks in a press statement after meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in Amman, said a statement by the foreign ministry quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

Jordanian leaders have repeatedly warned against Israel’s sovereignty plans.

Jordan’s King Abdullah II recently said that if Israel goes through with the sovereignty move, “it would lead to a massive conflict with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan".

He later stated that the sovereignty move would threaten stability in the Middle East.

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz has threatened that the kingdom would review its relationship with Israel if the Jewish state goes ahead with the sovereignty move.

Jordan is one of only two Arab countries, along with Egypt, to have signed a peace deal with Israel. However, many Jordanians still see Israel as an enemy and protest what they view as “normalization” with the Jewish state.

In addition, the country’s parliament, which is made up mostly of Islamists, remains anti-Israel and its members have more than once called to annul the peace treaty.