Kosovo president: Recognition of Israel 'a historic achievement'

President addresses importance of his country opening embassy in J'lem and the special connection he says exists between the 2 nations.

Kosovo President Hashim Thaçi told Israel Hayom that "mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel is a historic achievement."

He said, "As I look forward to opening our embassy in Jerusalem, I thank the United States for allowing Kosovo and Israel to build a strong partnership between two sovereign states. The people of Kosovo and the people of Israel have made a connection that cannot be broken, through sacrifice, struggle, and an existential fight throughout history. Therefore, I believe that this day is just a continuation of a long friendship between the two nations."

Israel's Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, responded in a Reshet Bet interview, saying: "There's a message here for all countries that want relations with the United States. They understand that the way to upgrade their status in Washington is through Jerusalem as well."

On the other hand, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit condemned the decision by Serbia and Kosovo to open embassies in Jerusalem.

In a statement quoted by Palestinian Authority’s official WAFA news agency, Aboul Gheit said that this move is contrary to United Nations decision, international law, and Security Council resolutions that prohibit countries from moving their embassies to Jerusalem since it is considered occupied since 1967.

In a press statement sent to the Xinhua news agency, the Palestinian Authority "foreign ministry" said that the move of Serbia and Kosovo is "blatant and unjustified aggression against the Palestinian people and their issue."

It called on Serbia and Kosovo to backtrack on their "unfair decisions."