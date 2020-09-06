PA: Serbia and Kosovo's move a 'blatant aggression against Palestinian people'

PA “foreign ministry” calls on Kosovo and Serbia to backtrack on their decisions to open embassies in Jerusalem.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) “foreign ministry” on Saturday condemned the intention of Kosovo and Serbia to open embassies in Jerusalem.

In a press statement sent to the Xinhua news agency, the ministry said that the move of Serbia and Kosovo is "blatant and unjustified aggression against the Palestinian people and their issue."

It called on Serbia and Kosovo to backtrack on their "unfair decisions."

On Friday it was announced that Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021 and that Kosovo would recognize Israel. These moves are included in an agreement on economic normalization between Serbia and Kosovo which was signed at a meeting with US President Donald Trump in the White House.

Senior PA official Saeb Erekat on Friday slammed Serbia's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election" in November, tweeted Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"This, just like the UAE-Israel agreement (to normalize diplomatic ties), isn't about Middle East Peace," he charged.

The PA has rejected all of President Donald’s Trump moves related to Israel, including his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem as well as his peace plan.

PA officials insist that Trump is no longer an “honest broker” for peace between Israel and the PA.