PA official: Palestine has become a victim of Trump's electoral ambitions

Senior Palestinian Authority (PA) official Saeb Erekat on Friday slammed Serbia's decision to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

"Palestine has become a victim of the electoral ambitions of President Trump, whose team would take any action, no matter how destructive for peace... to achieve his re-election" in November, tweeted Erekat, the Secretary-General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

"This, just like the UAE-Israel agreement (to normalize diplomatic ties), isn't about Middle East Peace," he charged.

Earlier, it was announced that Serbia would be relocating its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem by July 2021 and that Kosovo would recognize Israel.

A statement from Netanyahu’s office praised Serbia for being the first European nation to agree to move its embassy and said efforts continued to convince other European nations to do so as well.

The PA has rejected all of President Donald’s Trump moves related to Israel, including his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem as well as his peace plan.

PA officials insist that Trump is no longer an “honest broker” for peace between Israel and the PA.

