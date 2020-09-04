In first, United Arab Emirates hotels to offer kosher food for travelers and events

UAE hotel group partners with kosher catering service to offer kosher food for travelers, events.

The Habtoor Hospitality hotels in the United Arab Emirates will partner with Ellis Kosher Kitchen to offer kosher food to Jewish guests, the Khaleej Times reported.

Among the list of hotels offering kosher cuisine are the Hilton Dubai, V Hotel, Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotel and Resorts, Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection LLC, Metropolitan Hotel, and Habtoor Polo Resort, the site said.

Guests requesting kosher food will be able to choose from a selection of tailored menus.

All food will be packaged and sealed with an OU-certified stamp, allowing kosher guests to feel comfortable and assured of their food's status.

Ellis Kosher Kitchen, founded by Ellie Kriel, is the UAE's first kosher catering company. According to the Times, the hotels will offer kosher catering for business travelers, corporate events, weddings, and MICE functions.

In a statement, the company said: "Al Habtoor City, Hotel Collection, along with its UAE sister properties, look forward to working with Ellie and her team ensuring each guests visit is a memorable and enjoyable culinary journey."