For the first time, kosher food available in Dubai

Kosher catering company opens in Dubai, expects to serve all of the Gulf States.

For the first time in history, a kosher catering company will open in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

According to Yediot Ahronot, the company was founded by the leader of Dubai's Orthodox Jewish community, Ross Kriel. It is expected to serve all of the Gulf States.

Currently, the company serves only dairy and fish-based meals, and does not yet have a consistent kashrut supervisor.

The company passed its first kashrut (kosher) test last month, when the Pope visited the United Arab Emirates. During his visit, the Pope participated in an inter-religious discussion together with American Rabbi Marc Schneier, who was happy to discover a kosher place to eat in the principality.

Schneier noted that there are plans to open a kosher restaurant as well.