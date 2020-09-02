Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine: Bring the attackers of Jewish youth to justice

The staff of the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine, led by Ambassador Joel Leon, visited the city of Uman Wednesday in order to take a closer look at the preparations for the Rosh Hashanah holiday and against the backdrop of the anti-Semitic attack against a young Jewish man yesterday.

During their visit, they met with the district governor, the mayor, representatives of the police, the hospitals and the emergency organizations in Uman. A meeting was also and held with the heads of the Breslov Hasidic movement in the city.

In the meeting with the district governor, it was agreed to open a direct channel between the governor and the ambassador to address issues that may arise during the holidays and the annual mass pilgrimage to the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov in the city of Uman. Representatives of the Breslov Hasidim presented their preparations for Rosh Hashanah to the ambassador.

Ambassador Leon said following the visit: "We consider it important to hold a meeting with the authorities in the city of Uman, in order to coordinate the activities of all bodies in the city. I asked the city authorities to deal resolutely with the anti-Semitic incidents and bring to justice Moshe Tanzer's attackers."

Following violent incidents in recent days between Uman residents and Hasidim, local police have decided to deploy 500 police officers across the city in order to prevent similar incidents.