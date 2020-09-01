Report: Jewish man attacked and injured in Uman

Ukrainian youths reportedly assault Hasidic Jews visiting Uman, injuring one of them. Police have opened investigation.

A Jewish man was injured during an attack by Ukrainian youths in the town of Uman Tuesday, according to local media reports.

A group of local youths reportedly attacked several Breslov Hasidim in Uman, which is a popular pilgrimage site for members of the Breslov movement, while the Hasidim were shopping in a store.

One of the Hasidim was injured in his nose and was treated for the injury.

Authorities in Uman have opened an investigation into the incident.

Late last week, a group of locals attacked a number of Hasidic Jews after demanding that they leave the town.

On Monday, it was reported that a Jewish man visiting Uman had tested positive for the coronavirus. Representatives of the Breslov Hasidic movement confirmed that a 20-year-old Breslov Hasid had in fact tested positive for the virus after landing in the Ukraine last week.

Ukraine has imposed a ban on the entry of non-citizens beginning Tuesday, ahead of the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays.

The town of Uman is a popular destination for Breslov Hasidim during the two holidays, with tens of thousands of pilgrims visiting the grave of Rebbe Nachman of Breslov in Uman during the holiday season each year.

With the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, however, Ukraine has sought to block visitors from holding mass gatherings in Uman, and in August announced it would impose a ban on entry to all foreign nationals until September 28th, after the Yom Kippur holiday.