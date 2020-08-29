Watch: IDF effigy on a robot

Lebanon's Al Mayadeen TV, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, on Saturday afternoon aired footage which it claimed was filmed on the Israel-Lebanon border.

In the footage, an effigy of an IDF soldier can be seen on a robot, for the purpose of deceiving Hezbollah terrorists.

According to the report, three Merkava tanks crossed the operational border, without crossing the Blue Line in the Meiss El Jabal area. They then began firing smoke bombs.

Early on Wednesday morning, IDF combat helicopters and aircraft attacked Hezbollah observation posts located near the border with Lebanon.

The move followed a Tuesday night security incident, which occurred around 10:40 p.m. near Kibbutz Menara. In that incident, fire was opened toward IDF forces who were operating in the area. There were no injuries among the Israeli forces. The troops responded by firing dozens of flash bombs and smoke shells.

During that incident, the IDF closed roads and ordered Israelis in nearby towns to remain in their bomb shelters.