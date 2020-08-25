Security-related incident on northern border

Residents report that the IDF fired flares in the area in the last few minutes. Several roads in the area closed to traffic.

There is a suspicion of a potential infiltration on the northern border near Kibbutz Menara. Local residents reported on Tuesday evening that the IDF has fired flares in the area.

Following the security incident in the north, the residents of Yiftach, Menara, Margaliot, Misgav Am and Malkia have been ordered to stay in their homes.

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said that the residents "are prohibited from any activity in an open space, including agricultural work. Residents are required to stay in their homes and upon receiving a warning, to immediately enter a protected area - security/emergency room, shared shelter, internal stairwell or internal room in the house, close doors and windows and stay there for 10 minutes."

"Please keep up to date with the guidelines disseminated in the media and obey the instructions of the security forces and the IDF operating in the area," the statement added.

According to one report, gunfire that was heard from the Lebanese side of the border alerted IDF forces who fired dozens of flares and conducted searches in the area.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was staying with his family on vacation at a hotel in Tzfat on Tuesday night.

About a month ago, an attempt was made to infiltrate Israeli territory near Har Dov in the vicinity of the Hermon. An IDF force identified the infiltration and opened fire.

The incident ended without any injuries, and the intruders fled into Lebanese territory. Israel filed a formal complaint with the UN Security Council following the incident.